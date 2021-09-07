<form method="get" action="c.php"> <input type="submit" id="as" value="a_submit"> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="a" id="a"> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="b" id="b"> <input type="text" value="hello" name="myText"> <input type="submit" id="bs" value="b_submit"> </form> <script> document.getElementById('as').onclick = function() { document.getElementById('b').disabled= true;; }; document.getElementById('bs').onclick = function() { document.getElementById('a').disabled = true; }; </script>

The code above works fine.

if I click the 1st submit button, it will go to c.php?a=1&myText=hello.

if I click the 2nd submit button, it will go to c.php?b=1&myText=hello.

Now I like to change the 1st submit button and the 2nd submit button to image buttons.

The following is one of my trails for it.

<form method="get" action="c.php"> <img src="1stSubmit.png" id="as" type="submit""> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="a" id="a"> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="b" id="b"> <input type="text" value="hello" name="myText"> <input type="submit" id="bs" value="b_submit"> <img src="2ndSubmit.png" id="bs" type="submit""> </form> <script> document.getElementById('as').onclick = function() { document.getElementById('b').disabled= true;; }; document.getElementById('bs').onclick = function() { document.getElementById('a').disabled = true; }; </script>

But the trail above doesn’t work correctly, even the button each not clickable.

Can I make two image submit buttons which work correct with your help?