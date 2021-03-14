Turn variable into literal string?

Hello ,
I’m having a prob putting dialog.showOpenDialog result into fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString() .
Ie., from variable FilePaths into fs.readFileSync() , because fs. requires a ‘string’ .
I am getting error:
TypeError: Cannot read property ‘toString’ of undefined
The following doesn’t work:
fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();
ipcMain.handle('openBtn' , (event) => {
console.log("MAIN ipcMain.handle('openBtn" + event)
const files = dialog.showOpenDialog({
defaultPath:app.getPath("desktop") ,
buttonLabel:'Select File To Edit'
}).then((result) => { FilePaths = result.filePaths[0] })
.then((result) => { console.log("FilePaths = " + FilePaths) })
if (!files) { return; }
const content = fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();
console.log(content) ;
})
Thanks for your Help…