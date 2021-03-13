Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

Hi,

I would be grateful for any thoughts/help anyone can offer please. I am creating a gallery where the page is generated by PHP from a SQL table - that side of things works but I am having one small and one larger problem with the layout.

The pictures are scans of very old photos (taken and scanned by my recently deceased Father-in-Law) that come in many different sizes, resolutions and aspect ratios. The text for <figcaption> varies a lot in no. of characters - sometimes just a couple of words, sometimes several paragraphs. On a desktop I want to have a 3 x 2 grid. Initially I gave all the pictures the same width, in a grid. But this made the portrait orientated pictures bigger than the landscape orientated ones (by definition) and it looked unbalanced.

So I decided that I would place each picture in a square and keep the original aspect ratio. This gave rise to the first, more minor problem - to keep the frames around pictures even (15 px) I had to use width: calc(100% - 30px); for the container width. I then styled the img as width: 100%; . But defining the image height was problematic. I fudged the issue by using height: calc((95vw - 30px)/3); which gave an acceptable result - the space for the image doesn’t have to be exactly square. I wonder if there is anyway, without using javascript, that I could have made the height equal to the width of width: calc(100% - 30px);?

This Code Pen illustrates the kind of output I am getting:

I have put borders of width 0px so that values can be inserted to see where the boxes are on the page.

But the more important issue is the gap between the bottom of the photo and the . To make the tops of the photos line up with each other I used

img{
object-fit: contain;
object-position: 50% 0%;
}

I could have used

img{
object-fit: contain;
object-position: 50% 0%;
}

which would place the image at the bottom of its box and eliminate the gap but in my opinion this looks horrible because the tops of each picture vary greatly in position.

I wonder if there is something I can do using position: but I don’t think there is without using javascript? Or should I approach it all differently?

To anyone who has read this far, thank you very much for taking an interest. Hope I have explained myself OK.

IMHO, img bottom aligning causing a void above some pictures would be more acceptable so I would use your latter code (typo corrected):

object-position: 50% 100%;

Maybe another solution could be to make the caption expand on hover/focus (…more) with some sort of CSS tool tip technique.

Just my two cents. :slight_smile:

I prefer to use object-fit:cover for galleries and then you can have square images) or at least images all the same size. Usually in a gallery you link to the full size photo anyway (probably in a modal) so its not that important if the smaller gallery images are clipped in some way.

The following codepen was in answer to an older question on the forum but I would do something like this.

Adapted to your codepen.

PaulOB

Thank you for taking the time and trouble to read my post and to provide suggestions.

The pictures are all of low quality - all were taken many decades ago, when lens quality was much poorer than today, then existed in silver halide form for 30 - 50 years before being scanned about 15 years ago. So there is no point in seeing them any larger than the size in the gallery page. The idea of the gallery is to recreate a photo album that my Father-in-Law printed.

Erik_J - thank you for correcting the typo.

The tool tip idea is a great sideways idea - I may go with that.

They could be a full size popup though.

You could just pop them to normal aspect ratio on hover like this: