Text and image aligned!

PaulOB: PaulOB: I was hoping that some of the new css properties like min and max-content and their variations would suffice (or indeed CSS grid) but the specs make it clear that the container is laid out but then doesn’t keep checking on its width when text inside starts to wrap. Which of course for most layouts is what you want but this edge case has been eluding me for years

I haven’t had this problem before, so my eyes are fresh.

Hopefully I now avoid the image to break line until it is finally tuched by the shrinking container.

I decided to rely on the older algorithms for pure inline boxes. Inline boxes still acceept horizontal padding and margin. I moved the image by a neg margin on the H1 well into the H1 to not trigger a line-breake ubtil the image is tuched by the narrowing width. I then move the image back to its original position at the end of the line.

The 30px image including eventual woed-space is well covered by the 40px negative margin. Then to restore the missing H1 content width I applied a 40px right padding on the container.

Play with the live code: https://jsfiddle.net/Erik_J/Lt50npjv/

I’ve tested the code on Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, Chromium and finally the PaleMoon. Not all browsers are latest versions, they just happen to be on this machine.

The untuched HTML:

<div class="wrapper"> <h1>Welcome George!</h1> <img src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png" alt=""> </div>

Old time CSS: