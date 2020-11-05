Targeting an anchor CSS based on URL?

Hi there,

Is it possible to target an anchor element based on the URL?

I have the following outputted HTML:

<a href="https://www.website.co.uk/category/christmas-competitions/" class="category-item"> <span class="christmas-competitions"></span> <span class="category-name">Christmas Competitions</span><span class="count">6 </span></a>

As you can see the href class is category-item which is the same for all links in this section.

I would like to give this element a different background, text color etc.

Is this possible by targeting the christmas-competitions part some way?

Thanks!