Like an array characters in a string are indexed

a n g e l 0 1 2 3 4

Also like an array they have a length property

const name = 'angel' console.log(name.length) // 5

String.slice(begin, end) copies a section of a string. If no end argument is given it will slice to the last character of the string. So slice(1) will slice from and including index 1 to the last character index.

e.g. 'angel'.slice(1) // -> 'ngel'

I would recommend having a read of the MDN link for String.slice