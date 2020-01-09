Stored Procedure not returning value

I have this stored procedure that I want it to return a value(the lastinsertid).
create stored_procedure(in cartId int)
BEGIN
DECLARE orderId INT;
-- Insert a new record into orders and obtain the new order ID
INSERT INTO orders (created_on) VALUES (NOW());
-- Obtain the new Order ID
SELECT LAST_INSERT_ID() INTO orderId;
-- Insert order details in order_detail table
INSERT INTO order_detail (order_id, product_id, attributes,
product_name, quantity, unit_cost)
SELECT orderId, p.id, sc.attributes, p.name, sc.quantity,
COALESCE(NULLIF(p.discounted_price, 0), p.price) AS unit_cost
FROM shopping_cart sc
INNER JOIN products p
ON sc.product_id = p.id
WHERE sc.cart_id = inCartId AND sc.buy_now;
-- Save the order's total amount
UPDATE orders
SET total_amount = (SELECT SUM(unit_cost * quantity)
FROM order_detail
WHERE order_id = orderId)
WHERE id = orderId;
-- Clear the shopping cart
CALL shopping_cart_empty(inCartId);
-- Return the Order ID
SELECT orderId;
END