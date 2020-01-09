Stored Procedure not returning value

I have this stored procedure that I want it to return a value(the lastinsertid).

create stored_procedure(in cartId int) BEGIN DECLARE orderId INT; -- Insert a new record into orders and obtain the new order ID INSERT INTO orders (created_on) VALUES (NOW()); -- Obtain the new Order ID SELECT LAST_INSERT_ID() INTO orderId; -- Insert order details in order_detail table INSERT INTO order_detail (order_id, product_id, attributes, product_name, quantity, unit_cost) SELECT orderId, p.id, sc.attributes, p.name, sc.quantity, COALESCE(NULLIF(p.discounted_price, 0), p.price) AS unit_cost FROM shopping_cart sc INNER JOIN products p ON sc.product_id = p.id WHERE sc.cart_id = inCartId AND sc.buy_now; -- Save the order's total amount UPDATE orders SET total_amount = (SELECT SUM(unit_cost * quantity) FROM order_detail WHERE order_id = orderId) WHERE id = orderId; -- Clear the shopping cart CALL shopping_cart_empty(inCartId); -- Return the Order ID SELECT orderId; END