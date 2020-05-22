Sql query with subselect?

SELECT stl.storytitle
					 , stl.story_id
					 , stl.story_media
					 , stl.story_text
					 , stl.story_tags
					 , stl.story_date
					 , stl.category 
					 , stl.location
					 , p.photo_file
					 , p.photo_id
					 , s.cust_id AS shpID
					 , s.cust_customer AS shipper
					 , s.cust_address AS sAddress
					 , s.cust_city AS sCity
					 , s.cust_state AS sState
					 , s.cust_zip AS sZip
					 , s.coordinates AS sCoo
					 , rcv.cust_id AS rcvID
					 , rcv.cust_customer AS receiver
					 , rcv.cust_address AS rAddress
					 , rcv.cust_city AS rCity
					 , rcv.cust_state AS rState
					 , rcv.cust_zip AS rZip
					 , rcv.coordinates AS rCoo
					 , t.tripid
					 , t.lmiles
					 , t.tid
					 , t.pickup
					 , t.delivery
					 , t.emptystart
					 , c.category AS storyCat
					 , c.id AS catID
					 , t.trailer AS trailerid
					 , us.username
                     , us.picture
					 , us.id AS authorID
				  FROM storyline stl
				  
				 LEFT JOIN triplog t ON t.tid = stl.tid
				 LEFT JOIN customers s ON s.cust_id = t.shipper
				 LEFT JOIN customers rcv ON rcv.cust_id = t.receiver
				  RIGHT JOIN categories c ON c.id = stl.category
				  INNER JOIN users us ON us.id = stl.author
				   LEFT JOIN photos p ON p.photo_id = stl.story_media 
				 
				 WHERE stl.story_id LIKE ".$_GET["sid"]." 
							GROUP BY stl.story_id 
						ORDER BY stl.story_id ASC

This query lets me get what I need, but now I changed the triplog tables receiver column to comma separated values and I need to identify multiple ID’s in that field with the details stored in the customer table.

How would I do this ? I’m thinking I need a sub query ??

Don’t do that! Design a proper normalized Schema.

LEFT JOIN
RIGHT JOIN
INNER JOIN
LEFT JOIN

mein eyes!!

ze goggles… zey do nossink

wut

Some trips have multiple receivers. I can’t think of any other way to include multiple receivers into this query. I allready got a table called “customers” and one called “triplogs”. Also my sql knowledge is very limited :smiley:

It was they only way I could figure out to get a complete set of what I needed. Some tables don’t contain all the data, but I still wanna retrieve them

before X
now X,X,X,X,X,X