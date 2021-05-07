Slideshow isn't working after the html file containing it was copied and pasted to the new place

toronto2009: toronto2009: expect the div’s to be on the same hught I don;'t understand why not.

An inline-block element is aligned on the baseline by default so your boxes are aligned to the baseline. If you change the vertical-alignment to top they will be level. This is basic CSS which is why I keep saying you need to study the basics first.

div.flexi { vertical-align:top }

Please though never ever use that js code on a real website as it is nonsense when css can make equal heights easily and without a massive performance hit on the page (such as when using resize and jquery).

It is also nonsense because you do not call the routine again when the page is resized so a fluid width element would have changed its height where content has wrapped and your layout is broken. Also the page will be broken for anyone who has enlarged their text and the fixed height breaks the layout once again. You would therefore also need to write JS code that handles font resizing, element resizing and window resizing with throttling.

None of which are needed with flexbox and can be done in a few characters.

.dv{display:flex;} div.flexi{height:auto;}

The height:100% you have in .flexi does nothing in your example and should be removed for the flexbox example. Height:100% will do nothing for most elements unless there is an unbroken chain of heights back to root. However it will break the flexbox height stretching effect so must be removed.

Indeed if height:100% had worked in your example your boxes would go all the way down to the bottom of the viewport and not expand any more or less.

Do things properly or don’t do them at all.