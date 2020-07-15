Showing/formatting code on the page

Hi there,
I’m making a little snippets page for myself which as some useful bots of code on.
What I am trying to do is have the code wrapped in a box so it shows as code, with the CSS/HTML tags etc still in place… basically like this post will display the below code and not actually process it.
This is what I have tried, but it’s not working.
<pre>
<code>
@media screen and (min-width:960px) and (max-width:992px){
.header-wrapper{
display: block
}
}
<p>paragraph text</p>
</code>
</pre>
Could someone show me a better way of doing this?
Thanks!