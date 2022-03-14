Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

yes this, in a standalone file, works!
The standalone file works even with the url: very good!
I tried this code:
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
})
function change(newValue) {
document.querySelector('#selectfieldId').value = newValue;
}
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
change(cla);
</script>
This code can change the value of the select (div), but nothing other new appears.
So it is an half success, so to say. We are near to the success, I guess.
Thank you. I mean that the original, main, js, does at the same time a change in the selected option and a change of the active div. This last one does only the first thing: changes the selected option but not the active div.
I asked above:
it would be possible to set a given div visible (by setting its class as ‘active’, with a javascript command) from an external (php/html) link?
With the change of a select value I should get visible (with class=active) the matching div. Otherwise it would be useless.
Thank you!
I tried this new code, so that the end of my file now is:
But, unfortunately, even with this one, I see changed only the selected option (value) not the active div
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
})
function change(newValue) {
let dropdownField = document.querySelector('#selectfieldId')
dropdownField.value = newValue;
// should work in most modern browsers....
const event = new Event('change');
dropdownField.dispatchEvent(event);
}
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
change(cla);
</script>