Am I able to use this as a guide?
Would I be able to edit this to what your instructions says?
Is this set up similarly to what your instructions say to do?
const PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player);
window.YT = {
Player: PlayerSpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);
This is what I have so far:
Can what I did here be fixed, so it it right? https://jsfiddle.net/30afsex8/2/
Are some parts here I did good, and others wrong and need to be fixed?
I think I got up to the simulate part, but I didn’t want to do that until I get what I did here fixed first.
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
const afterPlayerReadySpy = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
beforeEach(function() {
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called(afterPlayerReadySpy);
});