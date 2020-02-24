Send password to new user

vincekaribusana: vincekaribusana: I’m thinking about sending a link that redirect the user to a page where they can set up their password.

vincekaribusana: vincekaribusana: I’ve also have the option “forgot password”

These two things should be the same operation.

1: User is created by admin. Password is not created; password is a completely random 64 character long scramble. At this point, noone knows the password.

2: A sufficiently long random character scramble is generated as ‘forgot_password_link’ in the database.

3: User is provided an email with a url to ‘setpassword.php?fplink=thescramblefromsteptwo’

4. User clicks on link, and goes to the page.

5. Page looks up who ‘thescramblefromsteptwo’ refers to, and allows the user to set their password. It updates the password, and clears ‘forgot_password_link’ from the database.

Note that even if the user doesnt go to the link the system automatically generates at user creation, the steps for ‘forgot password’ are steps 2-5 of this procedure. So there’s no harm in the user doing so. The only difference is perhaps the wording of the email used. So your ‘create user’ procedure is: Add user to database. Trigger a ‘forgot password’ on user.