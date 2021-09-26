Rotating and fade in/out different content in divs with one pausing longer than the others

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I am trying to create a section of 6 boxes that will rotate content at different times. Something similar to the Sitepoint homepage at the moment with the various icons:

image
I have the following fiddle, but I can’t seem to get the animation frames right on the 3rd box.

I would like to have the third box pause longer on the content with the red background as this will have some text in and the other 3 will have an image in.

I believe I don’t seem to have this part correct:

 @keyframes fade-3 {

   0%,
   25% {
     opacity: 0;
   }

   50% {
     opacity: 1;
   }

   0%,
   75% {
     opacity: 0;
   }

   100% {
     opacity: 1;
   }
 }

This is my fiddle:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/e30a67md/18/

Would it be possible to help me create this box with the red div pausing longer than the others and also stop the other divs from overlapping each other?

Many thanks!

#2

This is how I would do it: using animation delays so only two @keyframe rules are needed.

I have left box items appearing from left to right so you can see the animation working for each item.

#3

Hi,

Thanks for the reply.

I kind of needed each of the other boxes to remain where they were as each of the boxes has rotating items within each box rather than showing all of the items at once.

It was the item in the 3rd box with the red background that I need to show for a longer period and then continue to rotate through the other items.

I will have a play and see if I can work it out.