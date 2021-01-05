Restricting access to SubDomain

I’m using a php script where users can log in & out to access their profile and script features.
I’ve added a subdomain and would like to know how I could restrict access to the subdomain, so that only logged-in users can access it. Any guidance/suggestions are appreciated.
So you already have some script that can test whether a user is logged in or not.
Include the test throughout the subdomain, to deny user who are not logged in.