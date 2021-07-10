Responsive div at the end of a horizontal line

I have drawn a horizontal line with a text at the beginning. This line is responsive to the text. Now I want to add a div to get counts of carousel at the end of the line and want it to responsive to the line using css.

I am doing as below but is not working

I want something like this: Donate Clothes--------------------------------------------------



and when the line resize, the div for the count also resize as well for count hereand when the line resize, the div for the count also resize as well My test







test



Put a div for count of item at the end of a horizontal line using css

codepen can be found here. I want the whole line “Text-------------------------------------------------- div” responsive

