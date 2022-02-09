Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)

PaulOB: PaulOB: Wouldn’t this be a case for matchmedia rather than clogging up the browser with endless resize events?

Looked at your codepen, that’s really good, and the event only fires on the breakpoint, so no debounce necessary.

One thing that did come up though is addListener, apparently it is now depreciated.

developer.mozilla.org MediaQueryList.addListener() - Web APIs | MDN The deprecated addListener() method of the MediaQueryList interface adds a listener to the MediaQueryListener that will run a custom callback function in response to the media query status changing.

I believe you should use this instead

mqls.addEventListener('change', mediaqueryresponse);

Great stuff