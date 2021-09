Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

asasass: asasass: Doing it this way am I still overwriting defaults ?

A good way to figure out if the defaults are being overwritten, is with 3 or more players.

That way you can use managePlayer.init before adding two of the players, then use managePlayer.init again to set a different type of setting that should be used by the third player.

The expected behaviour is that the settings from the first init should not appear after doing the second init.

Any variation from that expected behaviour (such as defaults getting destroyed, or previous init options living on through different init commands), is a problem.

How that is fixed is by not changing the defaults at all. Instead, you have init create a preferred set of options that combines the default options and the init options, and the rest of the code in there doesn’t use defaults at all, but uses that preferred combination instead.