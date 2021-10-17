Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

If step 1 has been completed, then step 2 and 3 can next be done.
I don’t think that you’ve completed step 1 though because trouble happens when you try steps 2 and 3.
If step 1 has been completed, then step 2 and 3 can next be done.
I’m confused and lost.
I keep reading and re-reading your instructions and nothing is telling me to write the returns differently from what I put down in my attempts here.
I still haven’t gotten past Step 1 then.
You want me to do this?
If no, I’m having trouble with the code and need help.
This is where I am having difficulty with the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/gcfkwmLr/1/
I don’t seem to understand what the structure of the returns should be.
I was told this is wrong: https://jsfiddle.net/9qz7bujL/
Post #16
I was told this is wrong: https://jsfiddle.net/gtc0e7hf/
Post #8
I am thinking this is wrong also. https://jsfiddle.net/6yz7xo18/1/
What am I supposed to do in the code that is supposed to prepare me to move out these functions?
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
I still am having a lot of difficulty with Step 1.
If I had the returns structured correctly, I would be able to move out the functions.
All the returns I have written turn out to be wrong.
Where am I making my mistakes?
What am I doing that I shouldn’t be doing, and what should I be doing instead?
I keep reading and re-reading this over and over again.
I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.
Maybe it is not possible to move out those functions.
Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public
In the above code, I’ll use the terms private methods and public methods to talk about functions that can’t and can be accessed from outside of the module.
The private methods used by the above functions are show(), createPlayer(), and createCoverClickHandler(). We need to make those private methods public, so that the functions will still work when we move them out.
It is at the end of the managePlayer code where the public methods are managed:
return { add: addPlayer };
Currently the add method is the only public method (which uses the private method called addPlayer). We need to add show, createPlayer, and createCoverClickHandler to that list of public methods.
Of the key value pair, where add is the key and addPlayer is the value, looking like
add: addPlayer, when both the key and the value are both the same, only the value is needed to be used. That is a property shorthand that helps to avoid annoying
createPlayer: createPlayerduplications in the objet properties.
All of these are wrong.
I don’t know, or can’t think of any possible other way the return statements can be written differently.
return {
add: addPlayer,
createCover: createCoverClickHandler,
create: createPlayer,
show
};
Please supply a link to your updated code that you think most closely follows what Step 1 asks, and I’ll try to provide some advice in regard to that code.
The only thing I touched in the code was inside the return.
That was the only thing that was meant to be touched.
Inside the return was the only thing being worked on in Step 1.
I am not able to move on to Step 2 unless Step 1 is correct.
I also know I’m not doing something the right way because if I was, I would be able to do Step 2, and so far I have not been able to. Which means, I am still stuck on Step 1.
You keep telling me I’m doing it wrong, so I’m very confused.
Do either of these returns look right to you?
I don’t know how to write the returns a different way.
This code: https://jsfiddle.net/9qz7bujL/
or this code:
This code: https://jsfiddle.net/gcfkwmLr/1/
Completing Step 1 is supposed to prepare me for Step 2.
In Step 2 I am supposed to be able to move these functions out, and I am still not able to.
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Which one of those links to code should I put my efforts into providing advice?
Sorry for the confusion.
Let’s do this one: https://jsfiddle.net/9dkzy6x1/
Because everytime I place the function names inside the return, I keep doing it wrong for some reason.
Each time I rearrange the returns, I check to see if I am able to move out those 2 functions, and so far I have not been able to do that yet.
I don’t know how to add these function names to the return.
createCoverClickHandler
createPlayer
show
Where the code will work with these functions moved out and placed inside the
onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function.
According to the instructions, after the return is set up the right way, I should be able to do this next.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
On looking at the public methods of managePlayer, at line 346 of https://jsfiddle.net/9dkzy6x1/ I see that no change has happened there. These are the instructions I gave in regard to that:
Once you have accomplished that simple task we can then move on to the rest of what was instructed in the Step 1 instructions.
Reading those instructions I did this.
https://jsfiddle.net/a0zer5gq/
Thanks. Giving the methods names different from the function names does result in making more work for you. They are only temporary and won’t remain by the end of the process.
Are you sure that you want them to be different names?
Ideally instead of makePlayer: createPlayer, it should just be createPlayer by itself. And similar for the other ones that were added.
Like this then.
What do I do next?
If this is good, we can continue making progress from here.
https://jsfiddle.net/ckxohm89/
I am not quite fully understanding this:
Meaning, I am not fully understanding what you want me to do.
After the public methods have been added for show, createPlayer, and createCoverClickHandler, we need to update those functions so that the public methods are used instead. That should only mean updating function calls in those functions such as show, so that managePlayer.show is used instead.
The only thing I understand, if I understand at all is that, with show,
You want me to change add to show here:
Which is done at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/c8p23qyw/
Is something supposed to be changed in these functions also, I don’t know, and if yes, I don’t know what would be changed.
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Doing this is a guess because I don’t know:
Do you want me to add createPlayer, show to the function call here?
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions, createPlayer, show) {
Sorry, but you are completely wrong there.
In the two functions that we plan to move soon, we need to replace occurrences of createCoverClickHandler, createPlayer and show, with managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler, managePlayer.createPlayer, and managePlayer.show.
Thank you for explaining that to me.
Following those instructions, I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/sx8bawvr/
Can further progress be made?
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
managePlayer.show(wrapper);
const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
This:
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
Became:
const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
This:
show(wrapper);
Became:
managePlayer.show(wrapper);
This:
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
Became:
const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
Good one. It looks like we are ready for step 2. As a reminder, here are the steps that were initially conceived.
Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public
Step 2: MoveCopy unsuitable functions to onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 3: Rename managePlayer.add to use the addPlayer function in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 4: Move parts of the functions back in to manageCover and managePlayer
Step 5: Rename addPlayer in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady back to managePlayer.add
Step 6: Change public functions that no longer need to be public back to private
Step 7: Remove as much of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady functions as we can
Step 2: Copy unsuitable functions to onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
This is where the createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer functions are copied out of managePlayer and pasted into the start of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.
Those functions will later on be removed from the managePlayer code, but that will be after we’ve completed step 3. For now, it is just copying out the createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer functions into the start of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/o57fgz83/
After I moved the functions out the code stopped working.
createCoverClickHandler is not defined
Cannot access ‘managePlayer’ before initialization
Was the code not supposed to work after the functions were moved out?
After I do Step 2, is the code supposed to continue working?
Did I forget to do something?
That’s because you shouldn’t move the functions out just yet.
Can you please just follow my simple instructions for once?
I’m sorry, I thought you had instructed me to move the functions out.
Here I copied them. https://jsfiddle.net/bgqc9su5/
If this is good, we can work on Step 3, which is below this.
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
managePlayer.show(wrapper);
const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
managePlayer.show(wrapper);
const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
After that is Step 3,
Step 3: Rename managePlayer.add to use the addPlayer function in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
I did that here: Code Works: https://jsfiddle.net/zsf9yjkq/
If that is good, we can work on Step 4, which is below this.
Link from completed Step 3: https://jsfiddle.net/zsf9yjkq/
Here is Step 4:
Step 4: Move parts of the functions back in to manageCover and managePlayer
Are some parts being added to the already existing addCoverHandler function?
How do I add parts of this:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
to the: addCoverHandler function?
How do I do that?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
This was an attempt: That did not work in the code.
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler, clickHandler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
Then I tried this: That did not work either.
Maybe I am doing it wrong.
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler, clickHandler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
If I am not doing that, am I then creating a new function that is placed below
the addCoverHandler function?
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
When you were referring to: manageCover and managePlayer.
I was thinking inside each of these:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
I think I am right, and if I am not supposed to be doing that, then I am misunderstanding the instructions and am confused then.
We can work on moving parts of the functions back in to manageCover if that is where you say I am up to.
I will wait for further instructions on what I should be doing.
Last Updated Code:
From Step 3 completed. https://jsfiddle.net/zsf9yjkq
Here are the steps that we are working with:
Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public
Step 2: MoveCopy unsuitable functions to onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 3: Rename managePlayer.add to use the addPlayer function in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 4: Move parts of the functions back in to manageCover and managePlayer
Step 5: Rename addPlayer in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady back to managePlayer.add
Step 6: Change public functions that no longer need to be public back to private
Step 7: Remove as much of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady functions as we can
That brings us to step 3.
Step 3: Rename managePlayer.add to use the addPlayer function in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Renaming managePlayer.add to instead use addPlayer is not the only thing that happens in this step. The main reason why we are doing this step is to remove the createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer functions from the managePlayer code.
After renaming managePlayer.add to be just addPlayer, we can remove the public method called
add from the end of managePlayer, and also remove the addPlayer function from the managePlayer code.
In order to achieve that, we need to update the addPlayer function that’s inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady so that it doesn’t refer to managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler. Instead we just use createCoverClickHandler instead so that it’s the separate function that we copied into onYouTubeIframeAPIReady that is being used.
On doing that we can remove the createCoverClickHandler public method from the end of the managePlayer code, and we can now delete the createCoverClickHandler function from inside of managePlayer.
That is all for Step 3. What these first 3 steps has achieved is to extract two functions, createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer, out of managePlayer and into the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.
That was quite tricky what with attempting to avoid errors when doing that.
Before dealing with Step 4 I’ll demonstrate how this is more appropriately done, where errors are instead beneficially used to instruct is about what needs to be done next.
In the above work we were trying to avoid errors from happening. That requires a lot of knowledge about what is going to go wrong in the future, so that we can take steps now to prevent those errors from happening.
This post details a much easier and more reliable technique based on Test-Driven-Development, where we use errors to help drive us towards correct code.
Beneficial errors when extracting createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer
Part 1: Extract the functions
From the initial code at https://jsfiddle.net/koLvg1p4/ we start off by moving createCoverClickHandler and addPlayer to the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.
Part 2: Remove the
add public method
The browser console gives us the following error:
Uncaught ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined at makeManagePlayer
As there is no private method in managePlayer called addPlayer, the public method called add is not suitable anymore. We can delete the
add public method from the end of the managePlayer code.
Here I use comments to indicate the deleted lines.
Part 4: Use the extracted addPlayer function
After taking care of that, the next error message in the browser console is:
Uncaught TypeError: managePlayer.add is not a function at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
With that one, we need to rename managePlayer.add to be addPlayer instead.
Part 5: Make
show a public method
The next error message occurs when trying to play one of the videos:
Uncaught ReferenceError: show is not defined at HTMLButtonElement.coverClickHandler
The show function is inside of managePlayer, and we need to provide access to it. A public method at the end of the managePlayer code is how we provide that access.
return {
Part 6: Use the
show public method
We can now update the createCoverClickHandler function to use that public method:
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
// show(wrapper);
managePlayer.show(wrapper);
Part 7: Make
createPlayer a public method
The next error message is:
Uncaught ReferenceError: createPlayer is not defined at HTMLButtonElement.coverClickHandler
We can deal with that in the same way as with the show function, by providing public access to the createPlayer function.
Part 8: Use the
createPlayer public method
The createCoverClickHandler function can now be updated to use the
createPlayer public method we added to the managePlayer code.
// const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
Conclusion
Even though it can look like a lot of work, each of those parts was directly informed and controlled by the error messages. Overall it’s a lot easier and more reliable to use the error messages to help give you direct knowledge about what needs to be dealt with.
And when you think about it, that is exactly how the TDD technique works, and is a part of why that technique has been so successful.
As a result I have no interest in the much harder process of there being zero errors when manipulating the structure of the code. Instead, the error messages help to give us direct information about what next needs to be done to make the code better.
I am up to doing this and I’m confused. https://jsfiddle.net/taeocz6b/
After renaming managePlayer.add to be just addPlayer, we can remove the public method called
addfrom the end of managePlayer, and also remove the addPlayer function from the managePlayer code.
In order to achieve that, we need to update the addPlayer function that’s inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady so that it doesn’t refer to managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler. Instead we just use createCoverClickHandler instead so that it’s the separate function that we copied into onYouTubeIframeAPIReady that is being used.
On doing that we can remove the createCoverClickHandler public method from the end of the managePlayer code, and we can now delete the createCoverClickHandler function from inside of managePlayer.
I did this, I replaced add with addPlayer
What is the very next thing I must do?
managePlayer.addPlayer(".playa", {});
managePlayer.addPlayer(".playb", {});
managePlayer.addPlayer(".playc", {});
managePlayer.addPlayer(".playd", {});
Code:
