Pseudo classes

please see
I want the selected tab to be light green/black text when tabs change (active). And have the non-selected tabs to be dark green/white white text
help please
if i am an idiot and missed something simple, sorry!
Can you clarify what you mean? You already have that styling applied to
:active anchors, that is anchors while they are being clicked upon.
Or did you want this for a different state, such as the
.active actual class, not the pseudo class?
Hello @OBXjuggler,
add
color:black;
to line
.main-nav a:hover {
background-color: #33ff33;
}
BINGO!
it worked!
though i feel i was not clear : (
this fault is mine…
what i am after is the page being viewed light green / black text staying there while the visitor is on that page
ALL other links dark green / white text
say a visitor is on my home page
i want the home page tab to remain light green / black text… … never goes away… stays there consistent
UNTIL say a visitor clicks on Links… now i want Links tab to remain light green / black text… … never goes away… stays there consistent
all other links dark green white text
i hope i am clear!
do not want to confuse you
if its helpful, kindly see www.forallthetime.com or the above codepen
yes… i am FULLY aware it needs tweaking. that will happen!! its sloppy and looks bad i know
but for now i politely ask for the navigation to be resolved
i sincerely thank you for your time and guidance!!
There is an .active class (do not confuse with :active) on each page on the current nav link which you can use as a hook for styling.
Try this:
.main-nav a.active{
background:#33ff33;
color:#000;
}
Is that what you wanted?