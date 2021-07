I have written a chat in java.When I launch it in local host it’s work fine, but when I start server on one computer and start client part on another one I can’t connect to server.Both computer is located in LAN.also I can’t connect via netcat. I have verified code and there isn’t error(I haven’t found). My IP is correct also I had tried use different port and it didn’t help me. What can I do with this problem? Give me advice please

Thank you