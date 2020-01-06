Problem after migration to latest jQuery version

Hi everybody.
I am trying to migrate to the latest jQuery version (3.4.1) for my smooth scroll effect, and got seems that something adds a display-none style to the body tag leaving my page useless.
The script is:
(function($){
var jump=function(e)
{
if (e){
e.preventDefault();
var target = $(this).attr("href");
}else{
var target = location.hash;
}
$('html,body').animate(
{
scrollTop: $(target).offset().top
},1000,function()
{
location.hash = target;
});
}
$('html, body').hide()
$(document).ready(function()
{
$('a[href^=#]').bind("click", jump);
if (location.hash){
setTimeout(function(){
$('html, body').scrollTop(0).show()
jump()
}, 0);
}else{
$('html, body').show()
}
});
})(jQuery)
It works with 1.7.1 and other more recent versions, but after 1.11.2 I get a blank page.
I am not a jQuery expert and would like to know if there might be any solution or I should try other script.
Regards.