Problem after migration to latest jQuery version

andresb: andresb: $(‘html, body’).hide()

Calling .hide() on the body and html elements will add display:none to their styles. So that gives us a clue. The body is being hidden… and yet your code says it should be shown later. Hm! This makes me think there’s an error thrown which is stopping code from executing.

So, I tried your script on a simple web page which has some links and divs. If I use a recent version of jQuery, then - aha! - I see this error in the JavaScript console:

Uncaught Error: Syntax error, unrecognized expression: a[href^=#] at Function.se.error (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at se.tokenize (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at se.select (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at Function.se [as find] (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at k.fn.init.find (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at new k.fn.init (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at k (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at HTMLDocument.<anonymous> (jnk.html:88) at e (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2) at t (jquery-3.4.1.min.js:2)

Check your JavaScript console - does it show the same error?

If I use an old version of jQuery, 1.7.2, there is no error. This sounds like your problem indeed.

This is the key takeaway: “unrecognized expression: a[href^=#]”. I did a little hunting around, and it seems like “#” needs to be escaped, like this:

$('a[href^=\\#]').bind("click", jump);

Maybe try that small change and see if your required functionality returns.