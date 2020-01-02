Prevous and next (pagination)

I have a query to display several records

SELECT rack_id FROM racks WHERE location = "Room 8";

The PK for the table is rack_id

When I run the query I get

7,8,9,10

But when I add a rack into the rack table, then run the query I get

7,8,9,10,15

This messes up my previous and next links cause all id say is look for the rack_id + or - 1 to get to the previous or next, but I realize this wouldnt work if I added a rack out of order.

So what I was thinking is instead of adding + or - 1 for this, is there a way to go to the next of previous index in the array, would that be the way around this?