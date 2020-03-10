Previous next date code keeps causing browser to crash

Hi everyone, thank you so much for all your comments, it is so great to wake up to all this help this morning!

So I have felt very confused about using datetime, and there is limited online resources on how to use it as a coded example and $currentDate just was causing so many issues that I changed everything to unix numbers, and manually added seconds for days so that there can be no odd date issues and my previous and next code is working perfectly now. I didn’t get php to ‘work’ for me, but honestly, I don’t know how to implement alot of what was suggested. I would have to see a piece of code to understand it properly.

The one thing I do get is the need to not have the select statement within the loop and to take that out and create arrays out of it that can be accessed. I get the theory, but the actual implementation I will need an example, which hopefully one day I will come across. I think it involves doing something like this, but I am not sure:

// select statement here //while ... $bookings[] = $row['bookings']; //... end while foreach($bookings as $value){ echo "Booking: $value<br>"; }

And then it can also be accessed with :

$booking[0]; $booking[1];

which could be put into a for loop to iterate through them all. Is that correct?