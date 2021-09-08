Playing YouTube videos from an array

How would I get the code working using this instead, where everything is separated?
Is this hard to do?
Fixed:
https://jsfiddle.net/okzcynda/
These are the only changes I made in the code.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onStateChange
};
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
};
The code set like that is able to work in a single player code:
https://jsfiddle.net/ca4ex2po/
Can it work in a multiplayer code?