Is there a way to get PHPMailer to send SMTP messages with longer than 76 character lines?

I’ve tried

$mail->WordWrap = 0;

But that doesn’t seem to work.

I’ve tried

$mail->Encoding = "8bit";

that doesn’t seem to work either.

The message body is just plain text. I’m needing it to be parsed by another script that I send it to. But I need the body to be completely in one line. That’s how I pass it to $mail->Body.

Am I missing something?