Php login system not working

When you check step-by-step, how far through your login code does it get? Does Input::exists() pass or fail? Does Token::check() pass or fail? How about Validate::check() ? I don’t see the code for any of those, so it’s difficult to offer advice.

As a wild stab in the dark, your form provides $_POST variables because of method="post" , but your code checks Input::get() - either that should be Input::post() , or your function has a misleading name.