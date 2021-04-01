PHP Form not showing Success or Error messages when submitted

Ok so you are passing the message back to contact.html and that is where you are saying it is not showing the message, on the page right?

Assuming this is what you are talking about, it is because you don’t have anything on contact.html that reads that passed message, evaluates it and displays it on page.

Now I would suggest that unless you configured the server to pass .html files to PHP, you probably want to make sure this is contact.php and not contact.html. Then in the body of the page you are going to want to put in some conditional logic to look for a message being passed to the page. Based on that message you can then display any error/success message.

<div class="message-response"> <?php if (isset($_GET['message'])) { //<--- Read the message passed to page if ( $_GET['message'] === 'Successfull') { //<-- Was it successful? If so, display success echo "Hurray, message sent successfully!"; } else { echo "Uh oh, something went wrong."; // <-- Error? Say so. } } ?> </div> <div class="inner wow fadeInLeft" data-wow-delay="0ms" data-wow-duration="1500ms"> <div class="sec-title"> <h2>Send <strong>Your Message</strong></h2> <div class="lower-text">Don’t Hesitate to Contact Us</div> </div>

Hopefully this is what you are talking about. Otherwise please clarify a bit further on what is exactly not happening that you think it shou.d