Override css styles in react js

I created an application in react js using the ant design library. In my css file I added some base styles:

* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

I expect that these styles should override all styles, but they dont override antd styles. Inspecting the p tag in the console I noticed that this styles:

 {
    margin-top: 0;
    margin-bottom: 1em;
} /// comes from antd.css

overide my previous styles. How to fix this (to make my styles to override all styles) without using !important? and I have also gone through so many blogs on CSS vs JavaScript.

demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/antd-create-react-app-forked-0vs14?file=/index.js:315-811

The * selector doesn’t hold a lot of specificity, so it is unlikely to override many other selectors.