Opening vertically instead of horizontally

How would the transition code be written for it to open vertically instead of horizontally?
This:
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 50%;
width: 100%;
left:0;
transition: all ease 8s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
top: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
bottom: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 200%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.panel-right::before {
top: -100%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
transform: translateY(-100%);
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
transform: translateY(100%);
}
Also a prime reason why should avoid classes like panel-left/right as they are no longer on the left or right but on the top and bottom.
1 Like
How would you do that same thing with a gradient?
I wasn’t able to get it, I messed it up.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/j9cp0bqe/2/
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 8s;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0%;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #b968c5, skyblue);
background-position: 0 100%;
background-size: 200%;
}
.panel-right {
left: 50%;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #b968c5, skyblue);
background-position: 100% 0;
background-size: 200%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
left: -50%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
left: 100%;
}