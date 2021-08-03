One query or two

Here is my query:
SELECT SEC_TO_TIME(FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)*600) AS `FROM`
, SEC_TO_TIME(FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)*600+600) AS `TO`
, round((AVG(`10714`) + AVG(`10773`) + AVG(`10788`) + AVG(`10803`) + AVG(`10817`) + AVG(`10847`) + AVG(`10891`) + AVG(`10906`) + AVG(`10936`))/9, 2) AS `2E low`
, round((AVG(`11307`) + AVG(`11343`) + AVG(`11344`))/3, 2) AS `2F low`
, round((AVG(`10964`) + AVG(`11023`) + AVG(`11053`) + AVG(`11067`) + AVG(`11097`) + AVG(`11126`))/6, 2) AS `2G low`
FROM snr
WHERE
updated > '2021-07-01 00:00:00' AND updated < '2021-07-31 23:59:59'
GROUP
BY FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)
It creates a graph like this:
http://satellites-xml.org/signal-graphs/daily-trend-july-2021-graph.php
How can I make it output the data for 2 different months so I can superimposes them on the graph?