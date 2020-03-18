ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE for a specific column?

In a few different database managers, using the INSERT ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE clause can be used to UPDATE a row instead of INSERT if the INSERT causes a duplicate in any UNIQUE column or PRIMARY KEY .

However, I was wondering, is it possible to achieve the same functionality but only for a specific column? That is, when UNIQUE column X tries to INSERT a duplicate, it gets updated instead. But when UNIQUE column Y tries to INSERT a duplicate, it still throws an error?

Example

UNIQUE UNIQUE V V +------+-------------+--------+ | row | Description | Bay | +------+-------------+--------+ | 0 | Things | 2 | | 1 | KnickKnacks | 4 | +------+-------------+--------+

If I have a table with two unique columns.

And one of the columns (titled ‘row’ in this example) tries to INSERT a duplicate value, it UPDATEs the whole entry, but when the other column (‘Bay’ in this example) tries to INSERT a duplicate value, it fails and throws an error.

Is it possible to do that in one statement like you can with the regular clause?

INSERT INTO tableName (row, Description, Bay) VALUES (rowNum, "desc", "bayNum") ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE Description = "desc", Bay = "bayNum";

How would I accomplish this? Thanks a lot!