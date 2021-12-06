New to VM, Vagrant errors

For so long now, I’ve just been using WAMP for PHP development. It does the job, but I thought it’s about time I experimented with setting up a VM on Windows.

Following instructions here I downloaded Git, VirtualBox and Vagrant, then ran the commands in Git Bash. But it is giving me errors when I try vagrant up .

$ vagrant up Bringing machine 'default' up with 'virtualbox' provider... ==> default: Importing base box 'laravel/homestead'... There was an error while executing `VBoxManage`, a CLI used by Vagrant for controlling VirtualBox. The command and stderr is shown below. Command: ["import", "\\\\?\\C:\\Users\\Sam\\.vagrant.d\\boxes\\laravel-VAGRANTSLASH-homestead\\11.5.0\\virtualbox\\box.ovf", "--vsys", "0", "--vmname", "ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961", "--vsys", "0", "--unit", "11", "--disk", "C:/Users/Sam/VirtualBox VMs/ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961/ubuntu-20.04-amd64-disk001.vmdk"] Stderr: 0%...10%...20%...30%...40%...50%...60%...70%...80%...90%...100% Interpreting \\?\C:\Users\Sam\.vagrant.d\boxes\laravel-VAGRANTSLASH-homestead\11.5.0\virtualbox\box.ovf... OK. 0%... Progress state: E_INVALIDARG VBoxManage.exe: error: Appliance import failed VBoxManage.exe: error: Code E_INVALIDARG (0x80070057) - One or more arguments are invalid (extended info not available) VBoxManage.exe: error: Context: "enum RTEXITCODE __cdecl handleImportAppliance(struct HandlerArg *)" at line 1119 of file VBoxManageAppliance.cpp

It seems to be something about invalid arguments, but other than that I does not mean much to me.

I can’t find the file VBoxManageAppliance.cpp anywhere.

Also where it mentions:-

"C:/Users/Sam/VirtualBox VMs/ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961/ubuntu-20.04-amd64-disk001.vmdk"]

I can’t find that file, the folder is there but empty.

Does anyone have an idea what the problem is?