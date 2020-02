My guess is a missing semi-colon on the end of the preceding line - or something else that causes the PHP processor to consider this to be an extension of the preceding line rather than a new line. As @Andres_Vaquero said above, there’s nothing wrong with the line in isolation.

If you have an include or require statement prior to this one, perhaps the problem is in that code. At least on line 3 there aren’t many places to check.