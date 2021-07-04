Need Help Convert jQuery Code to Pure Javascript

I want someone to please convert my jQuery Code to Pure Javascript Code.

I tried myself but I stuck somewhere and can’t be done. That’s why I come here.

The Code is actually for Menu Which Merges on resize window . It works perfectly with jquery but my client demanded that he wants this code in pure javascript. I shall be very thankful for you support.

Here is the jquery Code that needs to be converted to javascript.

$(document).ready(function () { var item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width(); var item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length); var nav_width_og = $('.menu').width(); var nav_width = $('.menu').width(); $('#more').hide(); if ((item_width * (item_count + 1)) > nav_width) { $('#more').appendTo('body'); $('#more').hide(); } for (var i = 0; i < item_count; i++) { nav_width = $('.menu').width(); item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width(); item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length); if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) { $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow')); //i mostly stuck here $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul')); $('#more').show(); } } $(window).resize(function () { nav_width = $('.menu').width(); item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width(); item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length); if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) { $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow')); $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul')); $('#more').show(); } if (nav_width > (item_width * item_count) + (item_width - 1)) { $('.overflow li').last().appendTo($('#menu_ul')); $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul')); } if (nav_width == nav_width_og) { $('#more').appendTo('body'); $('#more').hide(); } }); $('#more').click(function () { $('.overflow').slideToggle(); }); });

Also Here is the HTML Code (Just to understand you Structure)

<div class="submenu__container menu"> <ul class="submenu__nav" id="menu_ul"> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 1</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 2</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 3</a> </li> <li class="nav-item" id="more"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">More <i class="fa fa-caret-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a> </li> </ul> <ul class="overflow"> </ul> </div>

I shall be very thankful if you help me convert this code into javascript.