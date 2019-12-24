My SQL query wont work

Is there something wrong with the Select query below. Im trying to select the last row in the table event_log. And then push this from the server to a page through SSE.
Im getting this error: PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch() on boolean
include ('../con/pdo_connect.php');
$query = "SELECT * FROM event_log ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $conn->prepare($query);
while(true){
if ($result = $stmt->execute()) {
$row = $result->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
echo "data: " . $row['event_msg'] . "\n\n";
flush();
}
sleep(2);
}