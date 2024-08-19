Must have skills for a pro web designer in 2024?

Some coding-related skills and technologies that a pro web designer should focus on in 2024:

JavaScript: Beyond basic JS, delve into ES6+ features and modern libraries like React or Vue.js to create dynamic web applications. TypeScript: Learn TypeScript for type safety and improved development experience, especially if you’re working with frameworks like Angular. APIs: Get comfortable with integrating RESTful APIs and GraphQL to pull in data and enhance functionality. Build Tools: Understand tools like Webpack, Babel, and Vite for bundling and transpiling code efficiently. CSS Preprocessors: Learn SASS or LESS to write more maintainable and organized CSS. Version Control: Use Git and platforms like GitHub or GitLab to manage code changes and collaborate with other developers. Testing: Familiarize yourself with testing frameworks and tools like Jest or Cypress to ensure your code works as expected. Command Line Basics: Knowing how to navigate and use the command line can help with various development tasks and tool usage. Performance Optimization: Learn techniques for optimizing front-end performance, such as lazy loading, code splitting, and minimizing asset sizes. Security Best Practices: Understand basic web security principles to protect your sites from common vulnerabilities like XSS and CSRF.

These skills will help you build more robust, efficient, and modern websites.