Multiple images with hover effects in a single sprite

Hello all,

I’m currently working on this site: http://angular.l2ovc.com/

And i’m trying to make the banners to the right extend to 100% width, and if possible, also have auto height in order to keep aspect ratio.



The problem is that all these images are a single sprite (trying to save resources here) so I can’t figure out a way to do it.

I tried to achieve this using both background-image and img tag, I don’t seem to get it to work.

This is the sprite used:



Looking forward for some advice / solutions,

Thanks!