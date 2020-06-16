Minimizing code copying files using scandir and unlink functions in PHP

I was trying to create a working test and toggle FALSE with TRUE and it worked OK.
The temporary ‘…/kill-001’ directory had insufficient permissions to copy files and prepending @ to copy stopped the errors but required path permissions to be set to 0777. Once set the @ was not required to precede unlink.
Rather than trying to minimize the script I prefer to make it more readable and to reduce the variables to a minimum and to reuse where ever possible:
I assume there are only two options and prefer this method:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
$_SPACER = ' ';
echo $links = "
<div style='text-align:center'>
<a href='?mode=copy'> Copy </a>
$_SPACER
<a href='?mode=purge'> Purge </a>
$_SPACER
<a href='?'> Reset </a>
</div>
<hr>
";
echo '<pre> $_GET ==> ' .print_r($_GET, TRUE) .'</pre>';
echo '<hr>';
//==================================
// return with an array of files in the supplied path
//==================================
function clean_scandir
(
string $path,
string $ext = 'php'
)
:array
{
$old = getcwd();
chdir($path);
$aFiles = glob('*.' .$ext);
chdir($old);
return $aFiles;
}
echo '<h2> Refactored script begins here: </h2>';
$src = '../kill/';
$dst = '../kill-001/';
$files = clean_scandir($path=$src, $ext='php');
$mode = NULL; // DEFULT
if( isset($_GET['mode']) ):
$mode = $_GET['mode']; // either copy or purge
endif;
echo '<b>$mode ==> </b>'; var_dump($mode); echo '<hr>';
switch($mode) :
default:
// NOT NECESSARY - THERE IS NO DEFAULT
break;
case 'copy' :
case 'purge' :
foreach($files as $i2 => $file) :
$srcFile = $src .$file;
$dstFile = $dst .$file;
if('copy'===$mode) :
$msg0 = $srcFile;
$msg1 = "File already exists!";
if ( ! file_exists($dstFile) ) :
$msg1 = 'Failed to copy file: ';
if (copy($srcFile, $dstFile)) :
$msg1 = "Succesfully copied";
endif;
endif;
else: // must be 'purge'=== $mode
$msg0 = $dstFile;
$msg1 = "Unable to purge: ";
if (file_exists($dstFile)) :
$ok = @unlink($dstFile);
$msg1 = $ok ? "File Purged: " : $msg1;
endif;
endif; // $purge
echo $msg1 .' ==> ' .$msg0 .'<br>';
endforeach;// foreach($files as $i2 => $file)
break;
endswitch;
echo '<h2> Refactored script ends here: </h2>';