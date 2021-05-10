Merging 2 exported mysql files

I have a mysql database.Im using it to add racks which are located in a room with hundreds so the process would take a few days/week. Is there a way to have a few friends start adding racks via a tablet or something (surface pro) using an instance of the database. Then at the end of there shift (once all the surface pros have been turned in) I can merge all the databases from each tablet so I would have a new database which would compare each of the instances database so I could decide which INSERT statement to keep if there are redundancies. Then I could update each instance so everyone is using the newest data
what, nobody else jumped on this in 15 hours?
okay, i’ll start
(i might not be here till the end as with previous threads, but i’ll start)
imagine a scenario where you have to control multiple updates like you describe, with many people submitting many files, all of which need to be co-ordinated and checked against each other for overlaps and redundancies, with one small tiny change to your situation – they aren’t mysql updates but excel updates
what would you do then?
If the updates werent in a database but in an excel file instead?
I think I might use something like
