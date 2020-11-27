Media queries orientation: landscape

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: trouble writing media queries for small device landscape

That’s your problem in a nutshell

Which device is this and what is its landscape orientation width? Do you just want it to work on your device only or the hundreds of other devices all of which have different sizes to you?

If I’ve said this once I’ve said it 1000 times now but its worth repeating:

Forget about devices and orientation.

All you are interested in is the space available for your design and what space that design needs in order to function properly. Forget about devices and concentrate on your design. Open and close your browser window slowly and as soon as the design doesn’t fit properly throw in a media query at the point and make it work (check height of screen also). With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.

For example on my desktop browser your page is badly broken at certain sizes.

You don’t need to test in multiple devices just open and close your browser window or use the responsive option from the chrome devtools.

I don’t know what that codepen was supposed to be but you would almost never use media queries like that. Indeed the max-device-width media query is deprecated anyway and shouldn’t be used.

All you need is the max-width or min-width media query approach. It’s very straight forward.

I prefer the max-width approach and just work down from desktop to smaller devices

@media screen and (max-width: 800px){ }

The width you use in your media queries will depend on where your design needs adjustment and not some imaginary device size as their is no real standard device size.

In your design it looks like your hamburger menu should be active from about 810px and not at the 600px you have set.

You also need to reduce the text size in that banner as the screen gets smaller otherwise it overlaps all the content. I would do something like this:

#banner h1{ font-size: clamp(1.75rem, 12vw, 6rem); }

That would produce this effect rather than the overflowing text as in the previous picture.

Regarding the slideshow then you need ot take the same care and find a size that works best across the range. As a starting point I would look at something like this:

.text{ font-size: clamp(1rem, 3vw, 3rem); } @media screen and (max-height:500px){ .slideshow-container{max-width:450px;} .text{font-size:1rem} } @media screen and (max-width:900px){ .slideshow-container{max-width:450px;} }

That’s just a rough idea and not meant as a full solution. I’m not keen slideshows on mobiles and I would tend to hide them altogether unless they were one of the top end swipe-able responsive slideshows which take a lot of expert coding to get right.

You need to work through your page as mentioned above and adjust the elements based on the available space. It’s a design methodology that should really have been a starting point and not an add on at the end unfortunately but it is still possible.

Have a go and see how you get on but if you have specific problem areas then ask in here the best way to approach it.