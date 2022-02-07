Making website display on a TV

I have some experience with TVs.

You have to be aware that some TVs have their own version of a browser so you have to be careful. THey have their own proprietary browser / support so it may look good in one TV but may break in another. You need to know the TV resolution as well. As I work remote, testing on a TV is next to impossible due to how many different TVs are out there, different models, versions, etc.

We highly discourage our clients from wanting to show stuff on their own TV. It’s just a headache.

It’s definitely doable - just with responsive design, but definitely don’t expect it to be as easy as building a regular webpage. It depends on what TV you need to do it for.

(These notes were from past discussions I’ve had at work a year ago but it should still hold true today).