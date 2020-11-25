Making ul & li text responsive on all devices

fcwebdev1876: fcwebdev1876: don’t really want to make the font-size smaller because then it gets harder to read so I am hoping there is something else I could possibly do that is a better practice.

Yes you don’t want to make the text smaller and smaller and indeed readable text on a mobile is 16px at least. I would never go below 14px anyway and in most cases you may actually want your body text larger on a mobile device. Of course you should avoid px anyway and use em or rem instead.

Also you don’t want to make your 4 columns smaller and smaller but rather refactor the layout as screen space diminishes. For column layouts you would usually reduce the number of columns progressively ending up with a single column for mobile screens.

These days we don’t use floats but use flexbox instead for a more reliable layout.

Avoid ids as targets for your css and just use classes to keep specificity easier to manage. Your 4 columns are all the same so could have been styled with one class.

Here’s a very quick re-jig using flexbox.

Note that I changed your h3 to an h2 for the demo because you can’t have an h3 on a page unless there already exists an h2.

As I said that’s a very quick demo as I am just on my way out and did this quickly but you should get the idea.