Making ul & li text responsive on all devices

I have a ul that has 4 columns that I need help with making responsive so on smaller devices, the text does not bunch up over each other. It looks good up until the smaller devices 400px and under and then the text overlaps each other. I don’t really want to make the font-size smaller because then it gets harder to read so I am hoping there is something else I could possibly do that is a better practice.

Here it the code that I have:

HTML:

<div id="services-content-working"> <h1>What’s it like working with me?</h1> <div class="working-with-me"> <div id="working-define"> <h3>Discover</h3> <p> </p> <ul class="working-define-text"> <li>List item one</li> <li>List item two</li> <li>List item three</li> <li>List item four</li> </ul> </div> <div id="working-design"> <h3>Design</h3> <p> </p> <ul class="working-design-text"> <li>List item one</li> <li>List item two</li> <li>List item three</li> <li>List item four</li> </ul> </div> <div id="working-develop"> <h3>Develop</h3> <p> </p> <ul class="working-develop-text"> <li>List item one</li> <li>List item two</li> <li>List item three</li> <li>List item four</li> </ul> </div> <div id="working-deploy"> <h3>Deploy</h3> <p> </p> <ul class="working-deploy-text"> <li>List item one</li> <li>List item two</li> <li>List item three</li> <li>List item four</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div>

CSS: