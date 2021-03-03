Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: I’d be happy to share the code if still helpful.

We always need to see the code if you have a problem and are asking for assistance with it.

If, as seems to be the case, you are now using Paul’s code from post 222, then we know that works. If something you add causes problems, or doesn’t behave as expected, then we would need to see the full code you are using to see what has happened and help you fix it. Screenshots don’t really tell us anything, except that there is a problem.

Please remember to keep validating your code - both HTML and CSS - after each item you add, to keep on top of errors.

ladans37: ladans37: I also feel that there’s nothing wrong with getting some help.

Nothing at all - that’s why the forums exist. But if you’re asking for help, you need to state the issue clearly and co-operate with those trying to assist. (You might find this article helpful: https://zellwk.com/blog/asking-questions/ .)