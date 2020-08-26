Look@ project: reverse searching

Hello.
I need help to tune CSS of the email input element and the button for handhelds (smartphones). I need the font in it to be bigger but appriopriate. How would you change it ?
Here’s the link of the project
Thank you
Welcome to the forums, @alexfromladva1983.
The link seems to be broken; I’m getting a 404 error.
You can use
input[type=email] in css. For example, if you wanted to make the box font larger:
input[type=email]{
font-size: 16px;
}
Sorry - I have a browser extension which was forcing https. Link is OK with that disabled.
Thanks! But 16px on a smartphone isn’t it risky to use px instead of % ? I will try it.
And can I use a MARQUEE tag for moving strings ? Is it available in all browsers (including smartphones) ?
I don’t recommend using the marquee tag, it is deprecated at this point. If you want to make strings move, you should look into a JavaScript solution.
I have a slight troubles with a mobile interface - when a URL is found the text below jumps! How can I avoid that ? I need the field of URL to be constant height
Please post the code which is causing the problem.
You can find advice on different ways of doing that in this thread:
