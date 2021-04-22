Load AJAX data within Tabulator?

I am trying to understand a Vanilla Javascript “library” called Tabulator ( http://tabulator.info ). It is sort of Datatables clone as I understand it. But the pagination is “automatic” sort of.

According to the documentation, the AJAX call should be “inside” the “Tabulator” code :

var table = new Tabulator("#example-table", { ajaxURL:"http://www.getmydata.com/now", //ajax URL });

When I tries to fetch data “outside” the Tabulator, the “normal way” it works. Even if it is slooow…

https://jsfiddle.net/8gae4dtk/3/

When I follow the documentation it does not work:

https://jsfiddle.net/av4rftgs/2/

My wild guess is that outside no CORS is enabled, but inside the “Tabulator” the CORS is activated.

Request header field Access-Control-Allow-Origin is not allowed by Access-Control-Allow-Headers.

Any tip how to get this to work according to the documentation? It seems that the Tabulator works faster with AJAX call inside.