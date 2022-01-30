JS adds property to "element" in CSS tree, overrides :hover setting

I have a div with id=“settingsDiv”. The CSS for #settingsDiv sets the opacity property to the value of 0. I also have #settingsDiv:hov where the opacity is set to 1. Thus, the div will appear when the mouse is hovering over it.

But the :hover doesn’t engage for touchscreen touches. So, to deal with that, I have the ontouchmove event call a function that sets the opacity to 1, and I have the ontouchend call a function that sets the opacity to 0 if the (x,y) value of the release point is not within the settingsDiv bounds.

This seems like an acceptable way to handle the settingsDiv with a touchscreen. But a problem arises in the ranking of the CSS elements. When the page first opens, inspecting the DevTool’s CSS listing for settingsDiv, we have the following ranking order.

element.style { (inline) left: 112px; } #settingsDiv { common.css:78 bottom: 5px; opacity: 0; // additional spacing properties and values left out }

The left property appears in the element.style due to some dynamic coding I’m doing in regards to the location.

After the function called by the ontouchmove event is called the first time, and the opacity value is programmatically set to 1, the DevTool’s CSS element.style listing will now also include the opacity property. Also, if we force the :hover on using the DevTool, the #settingsDiv:hover appears as a child to settingsDiv but as a parent to element.style. Thus the :hover’s opacity value is being overridden.

element.style { (inline) left: 112px; opacity: 0; } #titleDiv:hover { common.css:93 opacity: 1; } #titleDiv { common.css:78 bottom: 5px; opacity: 0; // additional spacing properties and values left out }

I’m puzzled as to how to handle this situation. For touchscreen laptops, where the user might go back and forth between the touchscreen and the touchpad, or may even have a mouse attached, I’d like the :hover to have the final say on the opacity value.

Is this a common problem that others have solved? I just found the removeProperty() method for elements. I’m not clear yet when to call it, or whether it will delete the property altogether from what shows as “element.style” in the DevTools (desired) or from #settingsDiv (which would not be good).