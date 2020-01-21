Join 2 or 3 tables?

I have 4 tables
create table devices (
device_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_distributor_id SMALLINT NULL,
rack_id INT NOT NULL,
...
...
FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( device_id )
);
create table power_distributors (
power_distributor_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
...
...
PRIMARY KEY ( power_distributor_id )
);
create table pdus (
pdu_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_distributor_id SMALLINT,
title VARCHAR(25),
FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( pdu_id )
);
create table upss (
ups_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_distributor_id SMALLINT,
title VARCHAR(25),
FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( ups_id )
);
I have the device_id and am trying to get everything from the devices table and the title from the upss table or from the pdus table
Because there connected, would this work?
SELECT *, upss.title, pdus.title
FROM ((devices
INNER JOIN pdus ON devices.power_distributor_id = pdus.power_distributor_id )
INNER JOIN upss ON devices.power_distributor_id = upss.power_distributor_id )
WHERE device_id = 7;
the result is nothing. Is there a way for the query to only use 1 of the joins?